Kick Streamer Nearly Sets Her Entire Kitchen On Fire While Cooking In Lingerie

If you can dream it up, someone out there is probably doing it right now. And who knows, there might even be a few people livestreaming it on the internet.

That includes cooking in lingerie. Someone out there is doing that at this very moment and, thanks to a Kick streamer by the name of Dani, we know there's at least one person who livestreams while doing it.

Why have technology if you can't turn everything into a livestream? That's a question for someone else to answer. I say if the people want livestreams of others cooking in their lingerie, then they shall have them.

Now Dani isn't going viral simply for whipping up a masterpiece in the kitchen while wearing lingerie. That may sound like a worthy reason for eyeballs, and I'm not one to argue with that, but it turns out she might not actually be good at cooking.

While there are likely some that find that hard to believe, her almost setting her entire kitchen on fire during a recent livestream tells the story.

Let's take a look at the clip of the near disaster, which has more than 20 million views currently. It begins innocently enough with Dani cautiously keeping an eye on a frying pan on the stove from across the small kitchen.

It turns out cooking in lingerie isn't as easy as it sounds

Someone off camera points out the amount of smoke coming off of whatever she's cooking, then boom, the pan is on fire. Wisely, Dani panics and makes sure her livestream is still rolling and does very little to help.

You don't want what very well could be a staged moment to not be captured on camera. That would be foolish. So it makes sense that priority one was making sure the livestream was still up.

The voice from off camera, who we learn is a guy named Tanner, steps in and eventually saves the day. But not before the entire kitchen is almost overtaken by the flames.

He starts out by grabbing towels and turning on the water in the sink, before making a last-ditch effort to put the fire out by dumping the pan onto the floor.

Tossing the pan on the floor looks initially like a huge mistake, but somehow the fire is put out.

What a ride. The kitchen might have sustained some damage, but all was not lost. It survived. The house didn't burn down, and it appears as if Dani and Tanner avoided injury as well.

This Kick streamer who cooks in her lingerie hopefully learned a valuable lesson about being fully prepared to put a fire out while she's cooking, even if she's not fully clothed.