Woman Grins In Mugshot After Opening Fire At House Party Because Her New Boyfriend & Her Husband Were Talking

An Ohio woman didn’t like the fact that her estranged husband and her new boyfriend were getting along during a house party. So she grabbed a gun and opened fire.

Olivia Clendenin, 29, ended up shooting a man in the abdomen who had absolutely nothing to do with the love triangle. She was arrested, and last week, convicted of attempted murder, reports WLWT5.

Her bizarre love triangle story and her grinning mugshot that followed are getting a lot of attention.

The incident occurred at a New Year's Eve party to welcome 2025. She tried unsuccessfully to "persuade her husband to leave the party" after learning that the two men were talking, reports Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

That's when Clendenin grabbed a gun, fired eight shots at the house party, and almost killed an innocent man who was on the porch of the house at the wrong time.

"The victim had simply been invited to a New Year’s Eve party and found himself in the middle of Clendenin’s barrage of gunfire," said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

"Clendenin may have started 2025 as a free person but will spend the rest of 2026 and at a minimum the decade thereafter incarcerated for attempting to murder at least one of her romantic interests-- albeit striking and almost killing an innocent victim."

This Love Triangle Escalated in the Worst Possible Way

After firing the shots, Clendenin didn't make it very far. According to the Dayton Daily News, she crashed the Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving at the time not far from the party.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, she was also found guilty of two counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or onto a habitation.

She is in the Warren County Jail awaiting sentencing.

All that would take their toll on anyone. Not Clendenin. She, as you can see above, was grinning in her mugshot following her convictions.

She doesn’t appear to be worried at all about the decade or more the prosecutor is predicting she'll spend behind bars.

On a positive note, one other than the fact that the man she shot didn’t lose his life, the new boyfriend didn’t get wrapped up in the mess of her marriage any further than what occurred at the New Year's Eve party.

I hope he and the husband had a much less eventful welcome to 2026.