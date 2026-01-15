Love Triangle Drama At The Gym As Texas Woman Arrested For Attack With Weighted Plate On Her Romantic Rival

An apparent love triangle took a turn at a 24 Hour Fitness in Texas earlier this month when a woman allegedly used a weighted plate to attack her romantic rival.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office and obtained by Law&Crime, 24-year-old Aralyn Martinez is accused of one count of aggravated assault stemming from that incident.

On January 7, deputies responded to a 911 call about an alleged attack at the gym. The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said that, "deputies learned that a female suspect assaulted the complainant inside the gym after recognizing the complainant as someone her partner was involved with."

A classic love triangle confrontation that takes a crazy turn. The constable's office added, "During the altercation, the suspect threw a weighted plate toward the complainant's head."

We're not talking about a small five or ten pound weighted plate either. This angry girlfriend, Martinez, is alleged to have used "a 25-pound weight plate" during the attack. Love triangle games aren't for the weak.

This Was Not the Kind of Heavy Lifting Anyone Planned on Doing

On January 8, deputies arrested Martinez. She was taken to the Harris County Jail and held on $1,000 bond until she posted that the following day.

Now there are some conditions that the judge set for her bond. The court doesn’t want to release her just so that she can repeat the alleged performance. If the allegations against her are true, she's not playing around.

The judge wrote, "Facts giving rise to probable cause suggest that alcohol was a factor in this offense. Defendant must not use, possess, or consume alcohol. This includes any food, mouthwash, or over-the-counter medication containing alcohol."

Martinez is also prohibited from using marijuana, possessing any weapons, or having any contact with the victim. She can't come within 200 feet of the 24 Hour Fitness location where the incident took place.

She's expected to appear in court next week on January 22.