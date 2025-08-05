Woman Says Her 'Honkers' Always Cause Airport Pat Downs After Being Patted Down Three Times During Recent Trip

No matter how many times she's patted down, it's just a woman and her honkers attempting to fly.

Flying with honkers can open you up to extra attention at the airport from the TSA. That's what one woman with a larger-than-average chest is claiming anyway.

She credits her honkers with extra attention from security every time she flies, and says one recent trip required being patted down not once, not twice, but three times by three different TSA agents.

To be fair to the TSA here, there's a chance she could be packing a couple of turtles in her bra along with her boobs. It's a very slim chance, but it does happen.

She could take offense to the extra attention she receives from security for her boobs, but that's not her style. She treats the repeated pat downs as the compliment they are.

The woman captioned the TikTok video she posted about the triple check of her honkers at the airport, "JFK reminding me body is tea."

She explained, "Today I go through the scanner and I always get patted down because I got honkers. They’re always like that’s too much in that area."

Pat this woman down all you want, she's only packing her honkers when she flies

On that day, however, the TSA had to make sure she wasn’t about to take down a flight with her boobs. They've got a job to do after all. Let them protect the skies please. If a triple check is required, then that's what has to take place.

"The first one was like, 'Hey, can I pat you down?,'" she continued. "I was like, ‘Yeah girl, go for it. Please. We’re besties.’"

Then two more agents had to come over and clear her honkers. Again, no complaints here. She was happy to have the "compliment."

The last of the TSA agents asked her what she had in there. The woman said sarcastically, "Like yams, like straight-up honkers, I'm sorry my yits. I was like, ‘Nothing.’"

The third TSA agent couldn’t believe that it was just the woman's boobs, calling it crazy. It sounds like the woman was eventually cleared to board her flight.

She received another compliment courtesy of the TSA, made a viral video, and went on her way. It was all in a day's work for the agents.