TSA Asks People To Stop Hiding Animals In Weird Places On Their Body After Turtles Found In Woman's Bra

Florida woman caught by TSA trying to board a flight with two turtles stuffed in her bra.

The people who travel everywhere with their pets need to be stopped. That's unfortunately not what the TSA is attempting to accomplish here.

If they took that stance, it would solve the problem they have with passengers hiding animals in weird places on their bodies. I'm just saying.

I have nothing against the pets. I have pets myself, and yet I manage to go all sorts of places without even a thought of taking them with me.

Nobody needs a pre-8am wake-up call courtesy of your barking dog while on a beach vacation. We don’t need your snake getting loose on a plane or the smell of your dying turtle in your bra filling the plane's cabin. Leave the pets at home.

The TSA issued a plea to the public last week for people to stop hiding animals on their bodies after a Florida woman flying out of Miami International Airport was caught trying to walk through a security checkpoint with two turtles stuffed in her bra.

"OK friends, please - and we cannot emphasize this enough - stop hiding animals in weird places on your body and then trying to sneak them through airport security," the TSA wrote on Facebook. "No, really."

"A Florida woman traveling out of Miami International Airport (MIA) recently attempted to take a pair of turtles through our checkpoint, and the turtles were stuffed inside… yes, you guessed it… her brassiere."

The TSA went on to say that they want you to be able to travel with your pets - for the record, I DO NOT - but they want you to do so safely. They recommend reaching out to the airline you're traveling with ahead of time for all the rules of traveling with your pets.

I recommend leaving your pets at home. The TSA added that one of the turtles that was stuffed in the woman's bra didn’t make it. The other one was handed over to the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife, where it presumably won't be stuffed in any bras.