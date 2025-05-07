Woman Faces Major Backlash Over Disturbing Act With Crabs

The keyboard warriors are polishing off their virtual pitchforks today and marching towards some woman's house over her inhumane act with a pair of crabs.

And I'm here to say it's all fine, and the internet needs to grow a set of balls. How about that?

For some context – because I assume you need some right now – some broad is going viral on TikTok over her blue crab recipe.

That, in itself, is not the viral part. Another suburban mom telling us how to make food on TikTok is nothing special. That's basically my entire Facebook algorithm at this point. Yeah, I still have Facebook. Whatever.

Anyway, this chick decided to use an air fryer to make this dish sing, and she forgot to murder the crabs first.

And that has the internet TALKING today:

Where do we stand, folks?

Thoughts? Concerns? First impressions?

Like I said, I'm good with it. I don't feel good about it, but I'm also not going to sit here and wax poetic about the dos and donts of eating animals. I've seen plenty of live crabs thrown into a boiling pot, so I'm not sure if this is any different.

Now, I will say, our buddy, Grok, does have a better method, for those wondering:

Did you know there was an ethical way to kill crabs? I didn't. Thank God for Grok. Thanks, Elon! Now, get back to fixing Tesla's stock, if you don't mind.

Chilling the crabs and then stabbing them seems to be the preferred method here. Obviously, this chick chose violence and just melted their brains instead. Not the best way to go out. I wouldn't love that. Neither would you.

But, we have to eat. Humans are the top of the food chain, and I'd prefer it stay that way. If we start succumbing to all of these animals, we're going to be right back into the prehistoric era before you know it, and we'll be getting devoured by anything, and everything.

Sometimes, you have to assert your dominance. It's the Wild Wild West out there, boys and girls. Eat or be eaten.

Anyway, it's still a tough sight. You can see these little fellas really struggling, and it's not enjoyable. Don't know that I'd love just munching on them mere minutes after brutally killing them. Seems like a good way to bring on some pretty bad karma. I'd prefer not tempting the universe right now.

So, where do we stand, boys and girls? Fair or foul here?

