Woman Explains What It's Like Bing Horrified Of Ketchup

I'm a middle-of-the-road ketchup guy. I like it on fries and burgers, but I don't put it on hotdogs because I'm an adult.

I'm not one of those psychos who puts ketchup on everything, but it was one of the only items for which I have a level of brand allegiance. It's got to be Heinz. Hunts just doesn't do it for me.

As innocuous (and boring; sorry) as that discussion was, believe it or not, it could very well have made one woman from the UK's skin crawl.

That's what Leigh Woodman — the pride of Bristol, England — may have felt because she suffers from something called mortuusequusphobia.

The fear of ketchup.

I imagine going to a McDonald's must be like a house of horrors for her, but I always wondered what it would be like to have a bizarre, intense fear like this — which is a struggle for Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid too —and fortunately, Woodman is giving us some insights.

"I can’t even look at a bottle [of ketchup] or have it anywhere near me," Woodman said in a social media clip, per The New York Post.

"I’m fully aware of how dramatic it sounds, and I’ve always been embarrassed by it. If someone were to hold me at gunpoint, I would freeze and panic, and that’s exactly how I’d feel if someone shoved ketchup in my face," she said.

This reminded me of that clip from Maury made TV magic with some lady who was terrified of olives.

It makes you wonder how this all started. I'd have put my money on a close family member being killed in a freak french fry (or as she would put it, "chips")-related incident, but Woodsman said she has no clue, and according to her mother, she even liked the red stuff when she was kid.

"I’ve no idea how this all began because it’s [happened for] as long as I can remember. I just remember being absolutely petrified of it and I’ve just never been able to even look at it," she explained.

"I know [if there’s ketchup in the room] to not even look at it or pay any attention to it."

Weird… I wonder how she feels about malt vinegar…