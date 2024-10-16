Oilers Star Connor McDavid Addresses His Ketchup Phobia

There's a big time spectrum when it comes to views on ketchup in the National Hockey League. On one end of it, we've got a few players accused of putting some Heinz on their pasta.

But Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is on the completely other end of that spectrum where he seems to have a flat-out fear of the red stuff, and he addressed it on Tuesday night's coverage during the Oilers' game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which they won 4-3 in overtime.

McDavid's wife revealed that he's got a real problem with ketchup in the Amazon Prime docuseries, Faceoff: Inside The NHL.

On Tuesday, ex-NHLer and part of ESPN's studio team PK Subban decided he wanted to get to the bottom of this ketchup situation.

"What's the deal with you being scared of ketchup?" Subban asked.

"The ketchup thing is a funny thing," McDavid said. "My brother and I both just grew up that way. It's really, it's more of a phobia. I wish I could tell you more about it, I don't know why it is that way."

Wait… a phobia. When McDavid closes his eyes, does he see the elevator from The Shining, only Hunt's catsup comes gushing out of it instead of blood.

Also, his brother has the same fear? Ketchup/catsup phobia might be genetic?!

Look, when you're the best hockey player in the world, you can be scared of whatever condiment you want to be scared of. Ketchup, mustard, relish, mayo, any variety of aioli, horseradish/wasabi creams, barbecue sauce, soy sauce. If you can score like McDavid, take your pick.

But it's still wild to be so turned off by a condiment that you'd consider it a legit phobia.

I've got to think for a second about what is the scariest condiment. I know some people who can't stomach mayo and I think relish is a real problem for people with texture issues.

But I think there's an easy answer: any aggressively named hot sauce.

I don't need a dab of "Colon-Cauterizer" or "Carolina Reaper Intestine Puncher" on my eggs; I'll stick with a dash of Cholula, thank you very much.