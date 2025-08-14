Woman Is Dating A Male Stripper After Meeting Him At Her Bachelorette Party & Calling Off Her Engagement

When the stripper at her bachelorette party turned out to be Mr. Right, everything changed.

There is never a wrong time to find Mr. Right. Put that on a T-shirt, print thousands of them and let the world know all about it. The couple you're about to meet are the poster children for that slogan.

She was a 24-year-old a few months away from walking down the aisle with the wrong man. Although she didn’t know it at the time.

He was the 27-year-old stripper about to change her life at her bachelorette party. This is a love story for all the doubters out there.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The two were approached for a street interview and were asked simply how they met. She answered while her stripper boyfriend started dancing.

"So funny story. I used to be engaged, and he was the stripper at my bachelorette party," she said. "And then we met and so the wedding fell apart."

The bachelorette and stripper are now together, which prompted the interviewer to ask, "How the hell did he manage to persuade you out of your soon-to-be marriage?"

Great question, even better when you get eyes on this male stripper.

You would think the answer would be lengthy and emotional, but it's not. It came down to one thing and one thing only. This guy can dance.

Bride Who Met Mr. Right At Wrong Time

He, if this actually took place the way it's being described here by these two lovebirds, has "steal your girl" type of dance moves.

The secret? He says, "It's really all in the hips and your confidence." She agreed with his assessment, it's in the hips.

And before you start wondering if this was a situation where he swooped in at the right time and she and her fiancé were already headed for a breakup, it's not.

They had an instant connection.

When asked if her previous relationship was failing before they met, she responded, "I think that, like, we had such a connection at my bachelorette party that it was something unlike anything that I had felt in a prior relationship."

Hips and a connection are a tough combination for any engagement to withstand. The final blow to her prior relationship came as he was giving her a dance. He wasn’t only dancing, he was listening to her troubles.

He spent more time with her than was required, saying he gave her free time and that's when the two of them really connected. Is he at all worried about her connecting with anyone else while they're together?

I don’t think he's thought that far ahead yet.

He put the hips to work, and they connected, and it's for sure going to last forever. Assuming she doesn’t have any strippers at her next bachelorette party.