Paulina Gretzky Is Tearing Up A Bachelorette Party With Her Friends In St. Barts

Paulina Gretzky is back, and she's still very much on top of her game. An absolute pro's pro in every sense of the word and she's been that since Day 1.

If you need her to hop on a private jet and help out with tearing up a bachelorette party, all you have to do is ask. She's not going to hesitate to bring it.

Not only that, the 36-year-old is always down for the private jet, the 'kinis and martinis, and all the Caribbean island activities that accompany a bachelorette party in St. Barts in March.

For those who might be wondering and who haven’t been paying attention to her frequent Nightcaps appearances, yes, Paulina Gretzky - daughter of the Great One - still has it.

She can still light up a bachelorette party with her friends and she can still bring the Instagram content just like an up-and-coming influencer.

Paulina Gretzky is getting in some reps before bikini season arrives

The best part about the timing of this trip might be that – thanks to the free time of life on the LIV Tour – she can do it all without missing any of her husband Dustin Johnson's action on tour.

LIV has a little break in the schedule after tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore earlier this month. It'll be back in action in Miami in April.

Right now, the focus for Paulina is on bride-to-be Kristina Melnichenko. You can't take your foot off the pedal or be distracted by anything else in order to give her the proper send-off.

Paulina is focused and making sure that everyone is having a good time. She's having some drinks and shaking it for the camera. Like I said, she's a pro's pro.

What a warm-up before summer gets here. Have some drinks, do some dancing, show some skin. A seamless transition from bachelorette party season to bikini season awaits.