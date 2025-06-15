Woman Creates Her Own Funeral Montage So She Can Be Properly Remembered At Her Hottest

Is it at all odd for a perfectly healthy young woman to put together a 24-minute funeral montage of herself? Not if you want to be properly remembered at your hottest, it's not.

You might think you're not going to know any difference. But that's looking at this all wrong. If you leave your funeral montage to someone else, who knows what hideous disaster they could put together?

What if they select pictures from that one rough winter when you put on all that weight? Or from the summer when you struggled to get your acne under control?

That's not how you want to be remembered. You want to be remembered at your hottest. You know in that one outfit that gets all the compliments. That's only guaranteed to get tossed into the montage if you do it yourself.

Nobody knows that better than a woman named Alexis, who has six years under her belt in the funeral industry. She's not taking any chances. That's why she went through the effort of putting together her own 24-minute funeral montage.

This thing has the dramatic music, the touching tributes and the heartfelt messages all included. It's ready to push play on at her funeral.

She sprung the funeral montage on her best friend Jasmine, who grabbed a short clip of her morbid friend's behavior and tossed it up on TikTok, where it went viral.

Don't worry, the viral video doesn’t spoil much of Alexis' hard work.

"I’ve always been a little morbid and creepy," Alexis admitted to the NY Post. She said the idea to put together a montage came from some recent personal events, including a motorcycle accident involving Jasmine's cousin.

He survived, but he didn’t have anything setup as far as a will and a power of attorney, and he certainly didn’t have his hotness preserved in a funeral montage.

Alexis took care of all that and more. She's got her hotness preserved, she has a will, a power of attorney and all the important things, like who will inherit her favorite Star Wars t-shirts when she's gone.

"I’m really particular, and I don’t trust anybody to do things the way that I want to do it," she said. "If this happens to me, you make sure I’m right. Don’t have me looking all crazy with two different-shaped eyebrows. I got to have my nails done. I want a specific color of flowers."

The montage ended up being emotional for the two friends, who were in tears by the time it ended. There had to have been at least a few tears of joy mixed in because Alexis was able to capture herself at her hottest.

"By pre-planning and getting your affairs in order and even doing stuff like this, you’re unburdening your family from having to do this," Alexis explained. "I’ve been in this situation where I’ve had to put this together at the time of somebody’s passing, and you’re just miserable."

Don't leave your family scrambling and possibly not making sure you're remembered at your hottest. It's not fair to them, and it's not fair to your legacy.