Pallbearers Fall Into Grave In Horrific Video Out Of Philadelphia

Multiple people were injured over the weekend while attending a funeral after a grave platform collapsed, causing them to fall into the hole.

The horrible scene happened Friday at Greenmount Cemetery in Philadelphia as mourners were paying their respects to Benjamin Aviles.

However, as pallbearers were placing the casket on top of the platform for the priest's final blessing, the entire area collapsed, with multiple people falling into the hole, and Benjamin's son having the coffin fall on top of him and leaving him trapped.

FAMILY MEMBERS FELL INTO THE GRAVE

Aviles' family wants answers on how such an incident could've happened.

"The whole [platform] was trembling. It was wobbly, the wood was all wet and soaked," Aviles' stepdaughter Maribelle told Philadelphia's 6ABC news. Maribelle adds that when the platform collapsed, everyone began screaming while "the casket lay on top of him [Benjamin's son], and he was out like a light with his face in the mud."

"I think they should apologize. "There should be some reimbursement, being that the ceremony was interrupted; nothing was done properly," she continued. According to the news outlet, days later there was still broken wood and boards in the burial plot.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.