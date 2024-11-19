Woman Confesses That She Really Enjoys Going To Strip Clubs

There's nothing in the strip club rule book that states that only men are allowed to enjoy going out and observing the fine work of the talented women who work the poles.

Anyone who can keep their hands to themselves is welcome. This fact hasn't kept an Australian woman from feeling guilty about her growing addiction.

She confessed that she's embarrassed by the fact that she really enjoys everything about the experience and wonders if it's weird for her to enjoy it much like a man does.

"I want to clarify I haven’t gone often but I went for the first time 2 months ago and really enjoyed it and then 2 weeks later went with my boyfriend and I’m planning on going again soon," she said on Reddit, the place where you make such a confession, of course.

"I enjoy watching the girls dance and feeling special when they talk to me. I like going with my bf and watching him get danced on while I’m also getting danced on."

I know one thing: couples who get lap dances at the strip club together, tend to stay together. Call it a bonding experience or the magic and power of the pole.

She likes feeling important and spending money on the strippers. Australia doesn't have much of a tipping culture according to her, and because of that, she gets more attention than others when she makes it rain.

It's money she has to spend and is happy to spend. Her strip club habits aren't putting her in a tough spot financially. That doesn’t do much to help ease her uneasy feeling about being one of the only women enjoying herself as a paying customer.

Who says women can't enjoy strip clubs?

"I get a little bit of guilt with this, idk if I’m looking too much into it but I feel like I’m actually seen as a creep or that because I enjoy it like a man I’m not being very much a 'girls girl,'" she admitted.

"Idk how to explain it but I think it has to do with a lot of my friends or girls around my age views on the sex industry where I’m seen as a scum."

I think she needs to bottle up some of that strip club magic and bring it home with her. She's letting the fact that other women aren't into it as much as she is get to her. It shouldn’t.

"I guess I just feel embarrassed because I don’t see any other girls who are as into it as I am and nervous that I make the girls feel uncomfortable for being a girl that’s overly excited to watch them."

If the entertainers aren't uncomfortable with a sweaty middle-aged man whose hair is thinning and who has daughters their age, they're not going to be put off by an excited woman that loves to spend money.

That's the uptight views of her friends making her nervous. If I had to guess, they haven't ever had a couple's lap dance. They don’t know what is unlocked in that special moment is all.

Keep having fun, keep making rain, and by all means keep having lap dances with your boyfriend.