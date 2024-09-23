Married Kentucky Lawmaker Banned From Strip Club For Allegedly Offering Money For Sex, Inappropriate Touching

A married Kentucky state lawmaker has reportedly been banned from a strip club that he frequented after allegedly offering to pay a stripper $5,000 for sex, then getting handsy with another performer.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that in about a two-week span, State Rep. Daniel Grossberg went from offering a stripper at a Louisville strip club called Foxys $5,000 to a lifetime ban for inappropriately touching another one of the establishment's dancers.

This is the latest in a growing list of allegations against the 45-year-old. Grossberg has been caught up in a summer-long controversy where he's been accused of harassing and having sexually charged texts and interactions with young women.

Several sources at Foxys Gentlemens Club told the Herald-Leader that prior to being banned he had been a "familiar figure at the club" and that he had been "kicked out at least two times for drinking too much and grabbing the dancers."

The alleged move that crossed the line involved a dancer's underwear and an attempt to touch her somewhere he's not supposed to while she was performing on stage. That was the final straw.

"He was calling girls all kinds of names," Foxys’ co-owner Milford Renfrow told the Herald-Leader. "Disrespecting the girls and grabbing them."

Grossberg then, according to the club manager who escorted him to the parking lot, tossed out the line, "You don't know who I am" before threatening to shut the strip club down.

The married Kentucky lawmaker is denying all the allegations made by the strip club

"I don’t care if you’re Donald Trump. I don’t care who you are," the manager said that he responded to Grossberg. "You can’t treat girls like this."

Last week, Grossberg, as he has done with the other allegations made against him this summer, denied the ones being made by the strip club.

"Like many people my age, I have been to adult clubs, including Foxy’s (sic.) I have never solicited prostitution from anyone, nor have I referenced my office to gain advantage," he said in a statement.

"The allegations get more outlandish with each story, but they won’t stop me from continuing to work tirelessly to serve my constituents."

Renfrow says it's not unusual to kick someone out of the club for violating the rules. Lifetime bans, on the other hand, are much rarer with only a handful being handed out every year.

"Then there’s other guys where you have to say, ‘You’ve gotta get out and don't ever come back.'" Grossberg was one of those guys, he said. "We don’t put up with guys like that."