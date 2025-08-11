Woman Apologizes While Telling Story About Her Case Of Severe Diarrhea Canceling A Flight

To all those affected by the flight's cancellation, she's sorry but a bad case of severe diarrhea is actually to blame.

We've all heard the horror stories of severe diarrhea on planes before. The emergency landings, the grounded flights, can ruin plans for a lot of people.

One woman responsible for canceling a United Airlines flight out of Indianapolis took to TikTok a year after the cancellation to apologize and tell her story.

It's good to finally put a face to one of these battles with severe diarrhea and get an understanding of the mechanics behind how everything goes south.

Meghan Reinertsen, a writer and actress making a living as a live-in nanny, didn’t plan on causing a flight to be canceled, but wants those affected to know that it wasn’t "without pain and suffering" on her end.

She was traveling back to the United States from Portugal to attend a film premiere in Indianapolis. In the middle of her travels, she wakes up to a "disturbance" deep in her bowels. Something, as she explains, is brewing.

After landing in Newark, she sweats it out and makes it through customs. Ding, ding round one is upon us. She had a few minutes before she was to board her next flight and, to her credit, tried to take care of business.

It turns out there was more business to be had. Meghan says, "Things are still brewing. Which tells me ‘oh no, this is gonna be bad. I just gotta get on this flight and hope for the best.'"

This is an epic battle that shows all of us the good and the bad of severe diarrhea

She gets on the flight and that's when another round of diarrhea takes over. She's hit with agonizing pain and has no chance but to get up even though the seat-belt sign is still on. It's an emergency.

"We all saw that woman that shit up the whole aisle of the Delta flight," she explains of her decision to break the rules. "I want to be clear, no judgment. Clearly, I've been there. I'm on your side. I'm in support of you, but I couldn’t let that happen to me."

After breaking the rules, she spends 20 minutes having what she describes as more diarrhea than any human should have. And she had no idea what was in store for her from there. This was just the beginning of what would cancel the next flight.

Meghan spends the remainder of the flight battling diarrhea and throwing up. It was a complete disaster to the point that she stayed in the bathroom as the plane landed and all the passengers exited.

This is when she was informed that the next flight the plane was scheduled to make had been called off. They needed a hazmat team to make sure the bathroom is in operating condition before it takes off again.

She needed to be wheelchaired off the plane to the baggage area. The cause of the disaster she blames on a couple of bites of an under-cooked burger in Portugal the night before she flew out.

There's obviously a part two to this destruction of an airplane bathroom story

There's more diarrhea at the hotel prior to the premiere the next day. But this isn’t an entirely sad story covered in tears and bodily waste. She made it to that premiere and, as an added bonus, she "looked fucking snatched."

Her day of battle left her looking the best she's ever looked. Meghan said, "I never looked so good in my life. I'm glowing. I'm so skinny."

She had a great time at the premiere and went to bed without a care in the world. She was going to get some rest before hopping on another plane and making her way back home.

Her body had other plans. There was going to be another round before any of that took place and, sure enough, at 5am she woke up having "shit the hotel bed."

Dream big kids and one day you too could have a flight canceled and ruin a set of hotel sheets while battling food poisoning. On the positive side, she looked snatched at her premiere with that fresh towards the end of a few days of diarrhea glow.