'Severe Bouts Of Diarrhea' Forces Delta Flight To Make Emergency Landing

Here are a few words you never want to hear uttered, especially not on a lengthy flight over the Atlantic Ocean; "severe bouts of diarrhea."

Unfortunately, for passengers on transatlantic Delta Flight DL112 headed to Rome from Boston over the weekend, they not only heard those words, they witnessed someone on the losing end of the battle with what was described as "an onboard medical issue."

About an hour into the flight, the plane was forced to turn back around for an emergency landing at JFK in New York City. The passenger on the losing end of the onboard medical issue had "severe bouts of diarrhea all over their seat."

According to a Delta representative, the 281 passengers on board - no word on whether the person suffering from the severe diarrhea was included - were transferred to another plane after landing at JFK.

"Delta apologizes to our customers for the delay in their travels from Boston to Rome on Friday night," the representative said. "We thank them for their patience as the aircraft diverted to New York-JFK before continuing to Rome early Saturday morning."

Take appropriate steps to avoid being the one forcing an emergency landing due to some untimely diarrhea

Obviously, not the start to the trip to Rome that any of the passengers were expecting when they took off. But it's not the first time Delta has had a plane make an emergency landing due to uncontrollable diarrhea.

A similar situation took place about this time last year. A Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around as the crew dealt with a "biohazard" issue that included "diarrhea all over."

Is it nerves? Is it excitement? Is it Delta? Is it airport food? Is it taking a trip abroad in September? Something is happening and if I'm boarding a plane this time of year heading out of the country, then I'm loading up on some anti-diarrheal before taking my seat.

You don't want to be the one responsible for having to make an emergency landing due to diarrhea. Not to mention the fact that it's a sh*tty way to start any trip, let alone one out of the country.