Man Provokes Wolves In Shocking Video, Could Have Been Killed: WATCH

A man did his best to test fate with an unbelievably stupid move in Yellowstone National Park.

There are a lot of mind-boggling videos floating around the internet, and the ones involving idiot tourists in national parks are right at the top of the list.

Some people just don't seem to understand that wild animals aren't your friends. In fact, wild animals with a streak of aggression will tear you limb-to-limb if given the chance.

Unfortunately for one person, that's a message they never learned.

Man provokes wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park.

Instagram user @keithkerbs shared a truly insane video of a man appearing to provoke an entire wolf pack into a confrontation. The video was shot in October, and is now going viral after being shared by Whiskey Riff.

"I’m in Yellowstone most of this week to photograph the scenery and wildlife. So far have seen quite a bit which I’ll share soon but had to share this video I took this morning from a safe distance of a very foolish man and a pack of wolves. He almost didn’t make it out alive. I apologize for the language of fellow photographers / sightseers but decided to include audio for full effect," Keith explained in the caption.

The comments were popping with plenty of reactions, and it's safe to say people weren't impressed:

Darn, I was hoping that dope was gonna get torn to shreds

Wow that’s crazy!

not only is he endangering himself but the wolves as well...if they had attacked him they might have been euthanized...what an A...$$

Watching the video it appears he let some bear spray go. Watch closely. Just owning a white scarf as a man fills the rest out for me.

Darwin Rules!!

Let Darwin take care of this guy

He is lucky they weren't hungry

Wolves clearly smarting than the man

Let me give everyone some free advice. If you value your life, I'd suggest not trying to provoke a wolf pack into a fight. As you can see in the video, the man had some bear spray. It's better than nothing, but that's not going to save you from half a dozen adult wolves intent on shredding you.

Wolves in a pack are incredibly dangerous, coordinated and way faster than any idiot testing them. It's amazing that even needs to be said.

