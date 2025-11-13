Buck Crashes Through Home's Front Door In Wild Video: WATCH

Police in Franklin, Tennessee had to respond to a very unexpected incident.

A truly incredible moment involving a whitetail buck was captured on video.

Whitetail deer are among the most recognizable animals in all of North America. Hunting them is incredibly popular in many states, and venison is easily among the best meat on the planet.

Generally speaking, you find deer in the woods or out in open fields searching for fields. You know where you don't see them?

Inside a house.

Deer crashes through front doors of Tennessee homes.

The police department in Franklin, Tennessee announced Wednesday that a whitetail buck crashed through the front door of two houses.

I guess destroying one door wasn't enough for the buck.

The police released the following statement, in part, when explaining what happened:

"Franklin police officers responded to an unusual call on Thursday, November 6, after a buck charged through two front doors in a Franklin neighborhood, shattering glass and even breaking through locked entry doors at both homes. In both cases, the deer did not make it far inside either residence. At least one of the homes was occupied at the time, but no one was injured. After the second impact, the startled buck ended up in a nearby backyard. With help from the responding officer and several bystanders, the animal leapt over a fence and ran off."

You can check out a video of the moment it happened and see the damage in the tweet from the police below, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Generally speaking, deer are scared of their own shadows. A twig snapping is enough to send them running.

I guess the buck in the video above was in a bit of a mood, and he decided to take it out on whatever doors and glass he could find.

Imagine sitting in your living room watching the news, and next thing you know your front door is obliterated and there's a deer standing in your home.

That's going to spike your adrenaline real fast.

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with nature. You never know when it might crash through your front door. Let me know what you think of the footage at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.