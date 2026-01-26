Insane Bloody Wolf Paw Print Photo Goes Viral, Is Reminder Of Nature's Power

An incredible nature photo is taking the internet by storm.

As OutKick readers know, there are few things that get me more excited than some great animal thunderdome and wildlife content.

You never know what you're going to see in the wild. It can be incredibly majestic or a house of horrors. Hopefully, it's more of the former than the latter.

Bloody wolf paw print goes viral.

In terms of awesome and bone-chilling content, it's going to be hard to beat what is currently going viral on Instagram.

The Instagram page @bigskywildlife recently shared a photo of a massive and bloody paw print of a wolf in Yellowstone National Park.

The paw print came from a member of the Junction Butte pack after seemingly taking down a bison. Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely epic on all levels. It's not often you get to see the bloody paw print of a massive wolf after it went after a bison.

This feels like something out of the movie "Wind River," but this is actually real. Look at the size of that paw print. It's huge, and seeing how wolves hunt in a pack, you know the wolf responsible for drawing blood wasn't alone.

There were definitely several of his friends of the same size right next to him as it all went down.

Without a doubt one of the coolest nature photos that I've seen in a long time. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.