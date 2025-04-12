Wisconsin Football Players Face Humiliating Punishment After Pathetic Loss Last Season

Wisconsin football players won't be allowed to forget a humiliating loss in 2024.

The Badgers are currently in a very dark era for the program. Gone are the days of dominating in the Big Ten and making major bowl games.

Luke Fickell's second year in Madison was a disaster. The team finished 5-7 and snapped the school's 22-year bowl streak.

Being a fan feels like scrambling for the last lifeboat on the Titanic. Too harsh? I don't care. It's reality.

Wisconsin players won't be allowed to forget Iowa loss.

One of the rock-bottom moments last season was a humiliating 42-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Spending time in Gitmo would have been more pleasurable for fans than enduring whatever it was that unfolded against Iowa in 2024.

Well, the players and coaches are searing the loss into everyone's memory in spring practice. The team is doing 42 push-ups after every single practice as a reminder of getting blown out by the Hawkeyes, according to Donnie Slusher.

The 42 points the Hawkeyes hung on Luke Fickell and the Badgers were the most they scored on any team last season.

That's utterly pathetic if you're a member of the Wisconsin football program. To make matters worse, the Badgers and Hawkeyes are bitter rivals.

They hate each other and play for the Heartland Trophy. Thre was a time going back to the late 2000s through 2021 where Wisconsin regularly dominated the series. They didn't always win, but a loss was pretty rare. Now, the Hawkeyes have won three straight, and outscored Wisconsin 81-26 during that span.

Having to do push-ups as a reminder of how bad things have gotten seems like a small price to pay.

Wisconsin fans are desperately hoping Fickell figures out a way to turn things around. If not, there's going to have to be a very tough conversation about what happens next, and I'm not sure Fickell or the players are going to like it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.