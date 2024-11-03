Wisconsin Fans Seethe With Rage After Humiliating Loss: REACTIONS

Wisconsin fans appear on the verge of complete and total revolt after that team's humiliating loss to Iowa.

The Badgers traveled to Iowa City for a bitter rivalry matchup against the Hawkeyes, and it was an utter disaster.

Kirk Ferentz's team stomped Luke Fickell and the Badgers to the tune of 42-10 to drop Wisconsin to 5-4. Not only did Wisconsin get smoked, but the team looked terrible in all facets of the game.

The defense had enough holes that you could have driven a tank through them without it being touched. Braedyn Locke went 15/29 for 137 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown and the rushing attack was unable to do anything.

Wisconsin fans erupt with rage after losing to Iowa.

For two teams that are even on paper, there's simply no excuse for the kind of utterly disgraceful loss the Badgers suffered Saturday night. Losing happens. Getting blown out by a team that is on the same level is never acceptable.

Fans have been making it clear they're done on social media and the web since the butt kicking got underway. Check out some of the reactions and comments floating around Reddit and X below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

This regime has been so embarrassing

Horrible Embarrassing Pathetic Putrid

Blow up the team

I'm gonna say that the Badgers don’t win another game this year and miss out on a bowl game

Completely gashed on defense tonight. That’s not tough, nasty, or disciplined. Too many pre snap penalties. That’s not tough, nasty, or disciplined. -2 turnover margin. That’s not tough, nasty, or disciplined. Locke is horrible. He’s wildly inaccurate and late on throws. Not good.

Fire the coordinators please

Genuinely think it's time to start looking at a new coaching regime after this season. Fickell isn't doing anything his predecessors haven't. The goal was to try and take this program to the next level. which he isn't.

Beg for Jim Leonhard back pls

Absolutely putrid performance. Locke is consistent week in and out. Consistently bad. Tressel and Longo both can’t call their respective sides of the ball any better than Kent State can.

At what point is the Brayden Locke experiment over??

This program looks just as lethargic as the teams at the end of Chrysts tenure. Nothing has changed or gotten better. There is still no identity other than it’s not a good or fun football team. Fickell is turning into a big bust!

So we are back to late 80s/early 90s Wisconsin football that’s awesome!

My lord this was bad

Fickell will need to make some hard decisions on staff retention at the end of this season. A lot of coaches need to go as this team spirals downward. The first drive was undisciplined. Players started to become unwound after the second TD. Players quit after the third TD

Might as well give us an L next week also because we aren't winning the bye week either

Fire everyone. Unacceptable against anyone with a pulse

Get a real QB. What a pathetic, embarrassing performance.

I think this is the first loss that actually turns the heat up on Fickell. The seat’s not hot yet, but it could be next year

Talent is one thing, but this team has no discipline or semblance of what they are even trying to do. That is a coaching now issue that doesn't change.

Iowa playing Jump Around in their stadium after pantsing Wisconsin pretty much says everything

They have to give up on Locke after this game

Can we fire someone now?

Someone deserves to get fired for this. I don't think it should be Fickell, but that was so far beneath the standard that should be considered acceptable in Madison.

I cant say I've ever seen a quarterback as bad as Locke is. He has no business being on a FBS team, maybe even FCS. Defense is also ass. This scheme is not set up for success against power run teams and the d line and linebackers are not up to snuff. Hard to judge the secondary when we can't stop the run and can't get pressure on the QB.

Like I said I legitimately want to know what these guys practice on offense. It’s insane.

I don't blame fans who are furious at all. I'm right there with them. The state of Wisconsin football is becoming an embarrassment to a very proud state.

Wisconsin fans don't think the team is Alabama. They don't even think it's Ohio State. They know fully well it's in the second tier of college football right behind the teams that contend for national championships.

Fans want ten wins a year, a solid bowl game and the opportunity to catch lightning in a bottle every few years. That's not at all what the program has been since the start of the 2020 season, and there's no excuse. Luke Fickell was brought in to spark a change. Does it look like a change has been made to you?

The team is every bit as bad as it was in the final moments of Paul Chryst's time in Madison. Not only is the team bad, but the offense lacks any kind of identity. That's a death sentence in the college football world.

The Badgers now have a bye week followed by a game against number one Iowa at Camp Randall. You're going to see anger unlike anything you've seen before if Wisconsin gets blown out by the Ducks. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.