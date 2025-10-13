Famous Murder Mystery Film's Sequel Gets Major Update, But Is It Doomed For Disaster?

"Wind River" came out in 2017, and is one the greatest movies ever made.

The "Wind River" sequel release timeline is finally getting some clarity.

The legendary 2017 film starred Jeremy Renner on the hunt for a killer following a Native American woman being found dead. It was written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, and was what pushed the creative visionary to the next level.

It's an all-time great movie, and production on the sequel — "Wind River: The Next Chapter" — started a couple of years ago. Yet, there's been very little information known about it.

That now appears to be changing.

"Wind River" sequel gets big update from star.

Unfortunately, many of the major players from the first film aren't returning. Renner and Elizabeth Olsen are out, Taylor Sheridan isn't involved and Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, Alan Ruck and some other notable names are taking over. Martin Sensmeier and Gil Birmingham are set to return.

When will the movie that has been stuck in limbo actually arrive? It might be in the near future, according to Jason Clarke.

"It’s extraordinary. It’s set within the Native community. Martin Sensmeier is the lead in that. It’s got an insane cast. It’s a beautiful movie. It’s been locked up with the legalities, but now it’s about to come out soon. It’s going to surprise you, and it’s a lot more beautiful. It’s a lot more cinematic. That was when I saw it about a year and a half ago," Clarke said in an interview with ScreenRant.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following plot details on the film when it was announced in 2022:

"In Wind River: The Next Chapter, terror escalates on the Wind River reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI enlists [Chip] Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the Reservation he calls home."

Part of me is very curious to see what happens with "Wind River: The Next Chapter." The original is one of my favorite movies. It's a masterpiece that tells a very dark and brutal story.

That leads me to my second point. Is this going to be a complete and total disaster? Do we really need a follow up to the 2017 film?

Are Scott Eastwood and Jason Clarke talented actors? Without a doubt, and I'm not questioning if they put together a great story. I'm sure they did, but how can we have a sequel with none of the major players involved?

It would be one thing if Sheridan wrote the sequel or was returning to at least direct it. Not only are all the stars gone, but the man responsible for the story is also completely gone.

That's a lot of holes to fill for everyone involved.

Maybe my worries will be proven wrong when "Wind River: The Next Chapter" finally comes out. I hope that's the case, but I'm certainly not holding my breath. At least we now know we'll get to see it soon. What do you think about the fact a sequel was made? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.