Wild Video Shows Teen Catch On Fire After Running A Red Light & T-Boning A Car On A Dirt Bike: WATCH

A couple of teens learned a valuable lesson about traffic lights last month as they were riding around on their non-street-legal dirt bikes in California. One of them blew through a red light at an intersection and T-boned a car.

That in and of itself would have been bad enough, but his dirt bike, as it made contact with the side of the car, exploded. The car, what was left of the bike, the road and the teenager were all on fire after impact.

The wild viral video shows an insane amount of fire and, in the day and age of Artifical Intelligence, if there wasn’t a news story and a GoFundMe that went along with it, I don't know that it could be confirmed.

Salinas police, KSBW Action News reported, said that two teens, 15 and 16, were cited after a crash on the evening of Oct. 30. The older of the two teens ran a red light near a Target Shopping Center and hit a car near its rear passenger door.

He and the bike police say briefly caught fire. Somehow, the 16-year-old managed to walk away from the wreck, well limp away, with only a broken ankle.

Driver’s GoFundMe Reveals Devastating Loss After Explosion

That could have been way worse. His buddy jumped in immediately, pretty much diving over the front of his own dirt bike to help out. When the stop, drop, and roll wasn’t executed to perfection, he helped pull his friend's burning pants off.

Both of the teens, according to police, were cited for infractions and released to their parents. The GoFundMe that was set up a couple of days after the crash was for the woman driving the car.

It details what happened and shows a few pictures of the aftermath of the wreck which burned most of the backseat and trunk of the car.

"The crash left her injured, and the impact caused her car and all of her belongings inside to catch fire and burn completely. She had recently purchased the car less than a week ago, depleting all her savings — every dollar she had diligently earned," said the woman's sister, who set it up.

"Brianna was taken to the hospital and, thankfully, she is stable. She was discharged with muscle aches, spasms, and pain that will take time to heal. Even though she’s out of the hospital, she is now left with no car, no personal items, and unexpected medical and recovery needs."

Stay safe kids and don’t run red lights on your non-street-legal dirt bikes.