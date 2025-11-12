Massive Bison Charges Tourists In Terrifying Video, Reactions Pour In: WATCH

A shocking video shows tourists running for their lives as a bison charges them.

Some tourists learned a very hard lesson about nature, and it was captured on video.

OutKick readers know better than most people that messing with wild animals is almost always a terrible idea.

Nature isn't a Disney movie. Giant creatures don't want to be your household pet. They can get insanely aggressive, and when they do, all bets are off.

Enter some truly shocking footage out of Yellowstone National Park.

Bison charges tourists in Yellowstone National Park.

Photographer Julie Argyle posted a video of a massive bison charging a pair of tourists, and the footage is an incredible reminder about what happens when playing stupid games.

"Volume up - Most of the time when you’re asked not to do something in Yellowstone, it’s for a good reason. Please be mindful if someone asks you not to do something. It’s usually for your own good," Argyle wrote when explaining what happened.

She also wrote on the video that the tourists were warned 10 minutes before the incident to not go up on the hill where "the bison were rough housing."

That advice was clearly ignored.

You can watch the insane footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, people flooded into the comments section with plenty of thoughts and reactions:

Brain cell bucket empty!

Darwin Award goes to???

Can you just film it and be quiet on the set ! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

I so wanted to see the mighty animal give them both a boost down the hill.

So the woman has a 'near death' encounter, then tries to act all nonchalant, casually strolling the rest of the way. They're both lucky the beast never turned and charged again!

Ahhh, natural selection is working again.

The video would rate much higher if there was a near death trampling !!

The fact she thought she was gonna be able to take the hit and got prepared for it

Literally had one job... FILM THE CARNAGE!!

Natural selection. 🙄

It's called natural selection

Folks, *DO NOT* mess with wild animals. There is zero upside, and the downside can be brutal. A male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

I don't care how tough someone thinks they are. No human on the planet is winning that fight, and getting gored is a great way to end up in the hospital for a long time.

Use a little common sense and you won't end up getting cooked on the internet.

What do you think of the stunning footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.