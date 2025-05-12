Wild Video Shows Car Go Airborne After Driving Over Roundabout Median

A roundabout in the Dallas, Texas, neighborhood of Oak Cliff is sending vehicles flying through the air and into nearby homes. To be fair to the vehicles, these crashes appear to be the result of operator error.

The vehicles involved in these incidents aren’t driving themselves over the median. That's right, incidents. As in more than one. On multiple occasions now, a vehicle has gone airborne after driving over this roundabout’s median and crashed into a home.

The latest incident occurred last Thursday night. Video of the crash shows a car approaching the roundabout at what looks like a high rate of speed. The car can't slow down in time, tires are heard screeching before it hits the median, and is sent flying through the air.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The car lands near a sidewalk on the other side of the roundabout, rolls over, and, according to FOX 4, catches fire as it crashes into someone's home.

Incredibly, according to the Dallas police, nobody was hurt in the wild crash. FOX 4 reports that the driver of the flying car was cited for not having a license.

Multiple vehicles have gone airborne after driving over a roundabout's median in Dallas

Residents of the Oak Cliff neighborhood say that crashes continue to be an issue at the roundabout. A similar incident to Thursday's, where a vehicle went airborne before crashing into a home, took place back in February.

That would seem to bolster the case for the residents. Seriously, you can't have a section of the road where vehicles are being launched into people's homes. However, that's exactly what's happening at this roundabout.

A different home was damaged in the February accident. And while that vehicle didn’t roll over and catch on fire, it did end up going through the front of that home.

Again, not an ideal situation for the residents. Someone should probably be taking a look at installing nets to catch these airborne vehicles at the very least.