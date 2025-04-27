Boat Goes Airborne, Flips While Attempting To Break Speed Record At Lake Havasu: WATCH

A wild scene unfolded at Arizona's Lake Havasu on Saturday when a speedboat lost control and somersaulted through the air while attempting to break a speed record.

Miraculously, both drivers walked away with minor injuries.

Freedom One Racing’s custom Skater catamaran caught wind at approximately 200 mph during the annual Desert Storm Shootout, and the crash was caught on video. The boat was fully airborne for three seconds, completing a backflip followed by a 360-degree rotation, before hitting the water.

Freedom One Racing has requested anonymity for the drivers.

"We ask that everyone keep any names off social media. We appreciate all the support and prayers, just want to have some respect for everyone involved," the group wrote in a social media post. "Drivers are safe, just a little banged up."

High-powered catamarans are prone to blowing over, as they are specifically designed to rise up mostly out of the water so that they can skim across the surface and operate at high speeds. But given these vessels' lightweight construction, even a small gust of wind can be catastrophic.

"At that speed, it doesn't take much. You know, those tunnel holes are built to pack air so the boat rides on top of the water. It's like on a rail and if you pack up too much and that nose gets too high it'll just — at that speed — it'll take you airborne," fellow shootout competitor Jeff Clark told FOX 10.

"My heart dropped when I saw that boat get airborne. It's never something you want to look at when you're out having fun as a driver for sure."

The two drivers involved in the crash reportedly still plan to race at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in August.

