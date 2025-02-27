Wild Road Rage Video Shows Man Taking An Ax To A Vehicle After A Fender Bender In Memphis

The next time you get into what you think is a minor accident, don’t be too eager to hop out of your vehicle to exchange information. Assess the situation and make sure the other person isn’t out of their mind first.

The other person could very well be a lunatic who rides around with an ax in his car. A 76-year-old man in East Memphis, Tennessee knows this better than anyone.

After getting into a fender bender last Saturday morning, his SUV was on the receiving end of an ax blade. Video from the incident shows an unidentified man swinging an ax at the elderly man's SUV while he and his girlfriend were inside of it.

The man eventually gets tired, heads back to his Chevy Impala with his ax and drives off. The victim says he rear-ended the man's Impala while he and his girlfriend were fabric shopping. He then pulled over and noticed the driver exiting his vehicle with something in his hand.

That something was an ax. The man told KSN, "It seemed more menacing as he got closer. He took a huge swing and knocked out the back window with one or two swings."

He added, "Then he came to the driver’s side and started whacking at the door with the ax and put a hole in the driver’s side door. Then came around to the front with the ax, and put a hole in the windshield, and cracked it toward the middle. We were afraid for our lives."

Police in Memphis are still looking for the ax-wielding lunatic involved in this road rage incident

A group of women in Memphis from Arkansas to do some shopping were the ones who captured most of the wild scene on camera as it unfolded. They didn’t too close to the action, you know Mr. Chevy Impala and his ax and all.

They did, however, freak out from a distance as they witnessed the road rage incident. They also called 911 while the ax-wielding nut was trying to get the old man to step out of his vehicle.

"He was like, ‘Come out, come out, come out. Meet me.’ And I did not want to do that," said the victim.

Police are still looking for the man, his Impala and his ax.

If you have a buddy who drives an Impala and is known to carry an ax that just so happens to have some new damage to the rear of his beloved car, then he might have hacked this old guy's SUV up.

If there's anything at all positive that came out of this, it's that hopefully the fabric shopping trip was cut short. This old man didn’t want to be fabric shopping on a Saturday morning.