Crazy Road Rage Incident Caught On Dashcam As Driver Is Hit Head On & Spun Out While Trying To Flee

If you were hoping 2025 would usher in a new day with a kinder, more gentle road rage or perhaps a world that has moved past such barbarism on the roadways, I've got some bad news for you.

The first few days of the new year have proved that we're not ready for that day just yet. From the lunatic who body-slammed a woman recently to this crazy road rage incident caught on a driver's dashcam were off to a bad start.

This latest incident took place in Ontario, Canada, where they pretend to be better than we are here in the US. Pretend is the keyword here. They've got some insane road rage much like the rest of the world.

It all started when James Turner flashed his Honda Accord's lights at a man in a Toyota RAV4. This prompted an unhinged response from the other driver. He started ramming Turner's car with his SUV.

"I used my headlights to say, hey, maybe stay on the road, get your eyes off your cellphone because I thought maybe they were texting and driving," Turner, an ER nurse said, according to the Daily Mail.

"And from there, they tried reversing into me. That doesn't go their way so they turn around and swerve, and try to push me into a bridge with a 200-foot drop to frozen water."

It's 2025 and there's still plenty of road rage taking place

It's such a crazy response to having lights flashing at you that you wouldn’t believe it was completely true unless there was the dashcam video.

The guy first tries to back his RAV4 into the car before turning it around to ram it head-on while it's on the shoulder of the road. Who does that?

The answer obviously is this nut job. He's also the same person who would then ram his vehicle into the car multiple times and cause it to spin out in the middle of the road.

Authorities also had to deploy a spike strip to stop him after the road rage incident. Apparently, the responsibility of freedom is a bit too much for him.

That is, if lights being flashed at you causes blinding rage behind the wheel of a vehicle is any indication. Which many would argue it is.

Here's a longer clip of the road rage incident: