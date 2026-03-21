Wild 'Pregnancy Clause' Included In New WNBA Deal

This is why the WNBA is a #content machine.

Everyone can breathe now – the WNBA will go on this season as scheduled! We'll still get to watch Angel Reese miss 127 lay-ups a game all summer long, just as God intended.

It'll be perfect.

The player's union and the league struck a new deal earlier this week that avoided any sort of disruption to the season. Don't ask me the details, because I do not care. If you want the Xs and Os of the WNBA's new CBA, email Amber. She's your girl.

I break down Sophie Cunningham's Instagram, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Amber does the important stuff. It's called working together. Look it up!

Anyway, while I don't care about the numbers in the new deal, I DO care about the oddities of it. I love a good contact provision. It's a weird thing to like, but I do. Sorry.

Here's one you certainly ain't getting in other leagues …

The WNBA had to do this

"Teams must obtain player consent before trading a pregnant player."

Yep, that's something you ain't seeing next year when the players and Major League Baseball (hopefully) strike up a new deal. Although, I guess you never know in 2026.

It's just a funny little thing to throw into a CBA. It's part of the reason why the WNBA is such a #content machine. You have pregnant players in this league. You ain't getting that in the NFL. You have players who are DATING in this league. You ain't getting that in the NHL (allegedly).

It gets MESSY. The spells #content for me.

And guess what? This was put in the new contract because the WNBA has had major problems with this in the past, specifically with Las Vegas Aces player, Dearica Hamby.

Hamby was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023 while pregnant. She later alleged the Aces questioned her commitment and penalized her after she disclosed her pregnancy, claims the team denied.

A league investigation found the Aces had violated rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace conduct, leading to a suspension of head coach Becky Hammon and the loss of a draft pick.

Whoops!

So, yeah, perhaps this ain't a bad clause to throw into the new agreement. You have to cover all your bases, you know.

Anyway, it's good to the have the WNBA back. Let's play ball – and make some babies!