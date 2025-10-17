Wife Of Bill Belichick's Son Posts Cryptic Picture From Chapel Hill As Rumors Swirl

This could be nothing. But, it could also be something big

We have MOVEMENT on the Bill Belichick front as rumors swirl about a potential buyout in North Carolina.

Now, all of these rumors have been shot down by Belichick and Co. Naturally. Rarely do you see a coach or school come out and say, ‘You know what? You guys are right. You nailed it.’ Doesn't happen.

But, the tea leaves are certainly saying things right now. UNC is beyond bad. Like, BAD BAD. Shockingly bad, really.

Belichick has been a disaster from Day 1. The only good thing about him is his smokeshow girlfriend, and JordOn Hudson ain't even a cheerleader anymore. She's contributing nothing to the program. Nothing. Not great.

Michael Lombardi, UNC's de-facto GM (inexplicably), also visited Saudi Arabia in August to try and score some NIL money. That story just came out Thursday, and it's very, very true. Wild. Of all the places. Maybe go to North Korea next?!

Anyway, all that to say … Steve Belichick's wife, Jenny, posted a picture of a moving truck outside their home yesterday, and college football fans are in a TIZZY over it today.

Take a look!

Big ACC game tonight for Bill Belichick, UNC

Incredible. God, I love this country. What a time to be alive.

Steve Belichick is the son of Bill (duh), and, also, UNC's defensive coordinator. Jenny has since gone private on Instagram, which is a totally normal thing to do! Post a picture of a moving truck, then instantly make your account private. Makes sense.

This might mean nothing, by the way. Perhaps they're just moving across town. Maybe they were simply in a rental home for the past 12 months, and found their forever home just recently. Perhaps they were just waiting for interest rates to drop? Lord knows I did.

But, of course, it could also mean Steve Belichick knows he and his dad are on the way out, and Jenny's just being proactive here. Maybe that alleged "exit strategy" Belichick was reportedly eying last week is being put into motion?

The Tar Heels, inexplicably, play AT California tonight. A classic ACC showdown. I'm going to have my ass GLUED to the TV for that one. Not literally, of course, but you get it.

Big game for Bill. Strap in. Moving companies all over the Chapel Hill area will be watching.