Whoopi LOSES IT, Rips Up Apology Note To Trump After 'View' Autopen 'Joke'

Whoopi Goldberg is playing fast and loose with her Trump comments. Will this end badly?

Triggered.

A week after ‘View-anon’ gasbag Whoopi Goldberg fanned the flames with conspiracy theories revolving around Donald Trump refusing to leave the White House after his presidency, she was back at it on Monday's show with a new conspiracy.

This time, it was that Donald Trump used an autopen to pardon a crypto bro who had ties to Don Jr. and Eric Trump.

"The Trump family has made about $1.8 billion profited off of this government and he said that Joe Biden didn't know who he was pardoning using an autopen. How come you don't know who this guy is?" Sunny Hostin railed.

The obedient crowd clapped in approval and then Whoopi fired off, "Because he used an autopen."

Minutes later, this happened.

Hostin passed Whoopi a note from producers and that's when the nearly 70-year-old blowhard blew her top.

"We don't know if pen used – Trump used an autopen to pardon -- It was a joke!" Goldberg erupted.

"We don't know if Trump used an autopen to pardon," Hostin responded.

Whoopi was FURIOUS.

"Oh, come on!" she said before tearing up the apology she was supposed to read.

"The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance," she continued. "You know when you hear a joke, when somebody is fooling around, when they're not saying something specific. Especially on this show. I'm very specific when I'm -- when I'm pointing stuff out. When I'm making jokes you know when I'm making jokes! This is ridiculous!"

Was it a joke? Her delivery didn't seem to indicate it was a joke, but maybe I'm missing something here.

Was Whoopi joking last week when she seemed to blow a dog whistle to deranged LIBS?

"Are y'all gonna let it happen?" Whoopi pressed last week while floating the idea that Trump will refuse to leave the White House.