Did Whoopi Goldberg Blow A Dog Whistle To Deranged Libs With This Rhetoric

Whoopi Goldberg might need to answer for this comment

Listen very carefully to what Whoopi Goldberg had to say Monday on "The View."

During a segment titled, "Trump Won't Rule Out 3rd Term," Goldberg sure sounded like she was blowing a very loud dog whistle to the deranged Libs who have been told, by this show, that Trump is comparable to Hitler.

"Just so we're clear, you have nothing to say about any of this," Goldberg told her Lib audience while referencing the third term topic. "Just understand that. Republicans have pretty much given him free rein up till now.

"Are they gonna let this happen? Are y'all gonna let it happen?" Whoopi pressed as the audience groaned while responding, "Noooooooo."

"Just askin'," Whoopi replied.

What does Whoopi mean by that rhetoric? Was that a dog whistle? We'll let you decide.

‘The View’ has a history of playing very fast and loose with its rhetoric

If we go back to 2024, some of you might remember Whoopi's teammate Joy Behar referencing Trump and Hitler. "How many times do we have to hear him [Trump] refer to immigrants as animals and Hitler called for cleansing Germany of all those parasites, referring to immigrants," Behar told the View audience. "And he called Jews lice, and this guy Trump calls people vermin. It's the same language that Hitler used."

She wasn't done.

"If people still follow this fascist pig, then I don't know what else to say," Behar said. "He's willfully ignorant at this point. It absolutely crossed the line for me."

Those comments came after two assassination attempts on Trump's life.

Nearly two months after Behar's comments, View blowhard Ana Navarro got in on the action when she dropped a Hitler comment while talking about Trump being on the cover of Time magazine as the "Person of the Year."

"It's not always been great people that have been on the cover of Time, right? It’s been people like Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler and [Nikita] Khrushchev and [Ayatollah] Khomeini, so he's in that kind of company, as well," Navarro railed.

Based on Monday's comments from Whoopi, it sure sounds like The View is ready to ratchet up the rhetoric once again.