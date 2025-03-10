Dylan Mulvaney Joins 'The View ' To Talk Trans Athletes In Women's Sports, Whoopi Goes Off The Rails

Whoopi Goldberg had Dylan Mulvaney on for a conversation on "The View." How do you think that went?

The analysts on "The View" were delving into the topic of transgender women competing in women’s sports on Monday’s episode, and they brought on Mulvaney , the bane of Bud Light’s existence, to do so. With a panel including this dynamic duo, you know this conversation is going to go off the rails in a hurry.

The host brought up Gavin Newsom’s comments in which he said that it was deeply unfair that men competed in women’s sports. Of course, she took immediate offense to that basic logic, and said that those like Newsom who hold this view are really just a bunch of idiots.

"If you don’t know anything about our bodies, you don’t know how it works…you’re assuming that the women can’t do anything," Goldberg said.

Mulvaney, for the most part, stayed away from sharing a strong opinion, highlighting how he had little athletic experience to draw on to make a conclusion.

"The last time I played a sports I was 6 years old, and I assigned myself as the nurse," Mulvaney said.

You would think that the overwhelming examples of men beating women in disc golf, track and field, soccer, swimming, and powerlifting could give him a hint that this is not a good idea. But apparently that hasn't hit home for Mulvaney yet.

Someone would have to be trying really hard to outdo the stupidity communicated in Goldberg's first comment. Somehow, she outdid herself in just a few seconds.

She then proceeded to say that people who think it's not possible to change genders are the ones that have a big problem.

"God doesn’t make mistakes. The challenge is not to the trans people, it’s to the people who are not trans. That is who God is looking to see how you treat people," Goldberg said.

Yup. That’s more stupid than her first comment.

She is right; God does not make mistakes. However, people do, and it is a mistake to say that a man who transitions to be a woman should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, because it always ends poorly for real women.

Do transgender people deserve to be treated with dignity? Absolutely, you will never hear me say or see me do anything different. But they don’t belong in women’s sports.