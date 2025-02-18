Whoopi Goldberg Says She Can’t Even Talk To People Who Support Donald Trump Anymore

Whoopi Goldberg says she is having a hard time even speaking to people who support Donald Trump.

"I think this is beyond Democrats and Republicans," Goldberg said on "The View" on Monday. "It’s hard to talk to people who support people who think you don’t matter in the country … When you support THAT person … when we find the stuff that we agree on, that’s what we do. When we find the stuff that is disagreeable to the majority, now, I didn’t find anything of interest for me in Project 2025. I didn’t feel like this is geared to us as a nation, I felt it was geared to very specific folks and that bothered the poo out of me."

For those not in the know, Goldberg refuses to say Trump’s name aloud on the show, thus the use of "that person."

Watch the segment below:

As Virginia Kruta of The Daily Wire noted, Goldberg appears to have taken a page from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s "basket of deplorables" playbook.

It has been a while since Goldberg has made headlines herself. She has certainly taken a backseat in the rage department to co-host Sunny Hostin, who might just be the nastiest person on television. Seriously, how many non-black groups can Hostin make racist remarks toward before we can officially declare her a racist?

Earlier this month, Hostin compared January 6 to the Holocaust, World War II and slavery. "You don't move on…because January 6th was one of the worst moments in American history, like World War II…the Holocaust, slavery," said Hostin.

Heck, even Ana Navarro made waves last week, predicting that Trump would soon ban black people from performing at the Super Bowl.

"Because you remember last week we were talking about whether the NFL was capitulating to Trump by removing the term ‘End Racism’ from the end zone? Boy, did they not capitulate to Trump. When I saw Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a Black Uncle Sam, introducing Kendrick Lamar, who then had like an entire formation of all Black people making a U.S. flag-, listen!

"This much I know, all the Black people on my feed were like, ‘Oooo, this is blackity, black, black!’ And all the racists who somehow get in? Man, where they hopping mad. So if the racists are mad, I am happy as a clam," Navarro proclaimed.

You are up, Joy Behar.

