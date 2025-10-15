Famous Comedian Embarrasses Herself With Dumb Comments About Racism

Whitney Cummings responded to backlash over the Riyadh Comedy Festival with some very odd comments.

Cummings and several other super famous comedians recently performed in Saudi Arabia. The event sparked massive backlash, due to Saudi Arabia's record on human rights.

The oil-rich nation has little freedom when compared to the western world. That's a simple fact. Now, does that mean business should never be done with them? That's up to individual people to decide.

Whitney Cummings doesn't know the difference between race and nationality.

Cummings decided to perform, and she's now responding to anyone upset with her decision…..by blaming racism.

Cummings said the following on her "Good For You" podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

"I guess I’m this weirdo. I don’t operate under, you know, the idea that every government and their people are the same. Like, you think that the people of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi government all share [the same values]? So you also believe that the Chinese government and the Chinese people are exactly the same? It’s just racism. I think it took me a second, because when people are going like, ‘You’re doing something unethical,’ I’m like, ‘Oh, these must be ethical people, let me listen.’ And then you’re like, ‘Oh no, you’re just racist.’ But these are also, by the way, the same people that would go like, ‘Trump’s not my president! I am nothing like our government.’ But other countries are?"

To be clear, I'm not a Whitney Cummings hater. Not even a little bit. She's a solid comedian, and that's why her comments are so baffling to me. She's a smart person, and yet, in the year 2025, she doesn't know the basic difference between race and nationality.

People who live in a nation are defined by nationality. The color of your skin is race. Believing everyone living in a country is the same isn't racism. It's a judgment or criticism of nationality.

Making a judgment based on race is *GASPS* racism. Do we all see the difference? For example, it's not racist to make a claim about the people of Poland for being Polish because being Polish isn't a race. It's a nationality. Now, if you say I hate Polish people because they're white, then that would be racism.

Saying you hate Polish people because they like or hate their government literally has nothing to do with race. Yet, I see people making this mistake all the time, and it's often done with a ton of confidence.

So, no, saying all people in China or Saudi Arabia might be the same has nothing to do with race. It's a claim about nationality at its core, and I'm stunned I knew the difference by third grade, while others clearly do not. Having said that, Whitney Cummings is still a great talent. She just needs to brush up on her definitions. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.