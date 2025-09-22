Legendary Comedian Unloads Must-Watch Comments After Being Fired: WATCH

Tim Dillon cut it loose after being fired from a comedy festival in Saudi Arabia.

Dillon revealed on his popular podcast a few weeks ago that he was being paid $375,000 to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in October.

The event features multiple other major names, including Dave Chappelle and Tom Segura. Dillon broke the news of his performance by joking about how he's more than willing to ignore Saudi human rights abuses for the right price.

"Do I have issues with some of the policies towards women, towards the gays, towards the freedom of speech? Well, of course I do. Of course I do, but I believe in my own financial wellbeing, and I always have by the way…If something bad is happening to your left, look to your right," Dillon said on an episode released at the end of August. He also joked he might not mind watching someone get their hand chopped off just to see what it's like.

Dillon later joked with fellow star comedian Dave Smith that he doesn't care if Saudi Arabia "executes" other performers. He's just in it for the money.

Tim Dillon rants about being fired from Saudi Arabia comedy festival.

Well, Dillon's riff cost him his spot at the comedy festival, and he didn't hold back when explaining how it all went down and his reaction.

The incredibly popular podcaster and comedian even joked that being fired by the Saudis might drive him into the "bosom" of Iran.

"I'm now with Iran. Iran's against them. I'm with Iran. Now you've pushed me into the bosom of Iran. Do you understand that? I'm going to Tehran to do their comedy festival. I don't care. I'm being pushed into the arms of Iran," Dillon said with a straight face.

Tim Dillon is truly an incredible talent. Other than Shane Gillis, I'm not sure there's a single comedian who could do a rant like that with a straight face the entire time while ranting and riffing about the Saudis firing him over jokes.

To be clear, getting fired over jokes is always a loser move. Getting fired by a comedy festival in a foreign country should be a badge of honor.

Last time I checked, Tim Dillon is an American, and in this country, we celebrate free speech and comedy. It's a sign of a healthy society and should be defended at all costs.

Only a clown tries to cancel someone over jokes, and being canceled from a Saudi comedy festival over jokes about human rights abuses is, honestly, incredible.

Tim Dillon is already incredibly rich. He definitely isn't going to notice not having an extra $375,000, but he can now say forever he got canned by the Saudis. Milk it for everything it's worth, Tim.

