Giant Buck Captured On Video, Footage Is Incredible: WATCH

A glorious whitetail buck was captured on video, and the footage is a must-watch for anyone who loves nature.

There are few things that get the heart racing like some great hunting content, and while the middle of summer isn't deer hunting season, there is still plenty of content to indulge in.

That now includes an awesome video making the rounds on X.

Giant whitetail buck captured on video.

Drury Outdoors shared a spectacular video Wednesday night of a massive whitetail buck with velvet antlers chowing down on some food in a field.

When I say massive, I'm not exaggerating at all. The buck is a legit monster and would look incredible in a mancave if harvested during hunting season.

Watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely beautiful, and not just its rack. The body on that thing is huge. You could feel a freezer full of venison with that beast.

And before all the crybaby PETA fans jump in my email, I'll make my stance crystal clear ahead of your inevitable meltdowns.

I 100% support hunting, and eating what you kill. If that bothers you, then go scream into a pillow because nothing is going to change my opinion. If God didn't want us eating animals, then he wouldn't have put us at the top of the food chain.

Now, you need to be ethical about it, but I'd much rather eat meat harvested in the wild over anything you can get in the grocery store.

Fresh venison is one of the best meats on the planet, and I grew up eating it all the time in my younger years.

Finally, you want to see some epic bucks? Check out my dad's buck wall, and trust me when I say there are plenty of other big ones that didn't make the cut.

Do you have any fun hunting stories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.