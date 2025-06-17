Woke Libs Are Livid After Star Athlete Kills Massive Bear, Seethe With Rage: REACTIONS

Woke liberals are fuming with rage after UFC legend Georges St-Pierre killed a massive bear.

As OutKick readers know, I'm very pro-hunting. As someone who grew up in working-class, blue-collar Wisconsin, pretty much everyone I knew growing up hunted.

It was just part of life. I will never understand the anti-hunting crowd. They're idiots detached from reality.

They're also insanely annoying, and they're now directing their fire at St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre triggers liberals with bear hunting photo.

St-Pierre posted over the weekend that he'd killed his first ever animal while hunting, and it was a big black bear.

That's certainly one hell of a way to punch your ticket for your first kill. You can check out the UFC legend's photos below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, rational and smart people can look at that post, and see there's nothing wrong with it. Unfortunately, we live in very stupid times, and people weren't pleased.

Clowns. Absolute clown behavior, but fortunately, St-Pierre handled it with a lot of class instead of getting angry.

"I don't understand why some people don't seem to be concerned about inhumane poultry and meat factories, but are outraged by controlled and legal hunting for organic meat," the former fighter tweeted in response to the outrage.

Bingo.

I'd much rather eat meat that was killed while hunting than anything I could buy at a store. The other option is to just go to a farmer and buy cows straight off him, but that's not really an option for people who don't grow up in farming communities.

First off, it's better meat, and second, it's much more human than massive commercial meat production. Do people not realize how meat ends up in grocery stores?

It's slaughtered, and I can promise you didn't live peacefully in the wild before being killed. Of course, if you're reading OutKick, you're already smart enough to realize this fact. It's the woke mob full of losers who aren't living in reality.

Props to St-Pierre for not giving an inch. Never apologize for killing fresh meat. If God didn't want us to do it, then he wouldn't have put us at the top of the food chain. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.