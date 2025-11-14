Rock Legend David Coverdale Announces He's Hanging Up 'Platform Shoes And Skin-Tight Jeans'

One of the things that kind of stinks about being a rock music fan these days is that Father Time is taking its toll on our favorite artists.

Many are hanging it up or passing away. Just in the last few years, KISS retired (and we lost Ace Frehley). Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne bid the fans adieu, and then the Prince of Darkness passed away. Thrash legends Megadeth recently announced that they will release their final studio album and embark on a farewell tour next year.

It's nice to see most of these bands and artists bow out on their own terms, and another rock legend just announced that he's doing the same.

David Coverdale — best known as the frontman for Whitesnake and Deep Purple — announced that he's calling it a career in a video message to fans.

"The last few years has been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skin-tight jeans. And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig," Coverdale joked. "But it’s time for me to call it a day.

"I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey. All the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing."

Coverdale is probably best known for his time in the band he founded, Whitesnake, which had some mega hits in the 1980s like "Here I Go Again" and "Still of the Night."

And if you don't remember those tunes off the top of your head, you'll remember the videos, which featured Coverdale's now-ex-wife, model Tawny Kitaen.

Seriously. Within the first three seconds after she cartwheels across the hoods of two cars, you'll be like, "Oh, yes; this."

Oddly enough, I've been listening to quite a bit of Deep Purple lately, and that's the band that first got Coverdale some notoriety. I only recently learned that he was pretty much unknown when he was tapped to replace the great Ian Gillan as Deep Purple's frontman.

The first taste fans got of his incredible voice was on the song "Burn," which opens the album of the same name.

It is, for my money, one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

Coverdale's voice is unbelievable with that signature bluesy smokiness to it, and he fit right in with one of the most talented groups of musicians from that era, all playing at their best.

Drummer Ian Paice is on a heater in this one (no pun intended), Ritchie Blackmore lays down an incredible riff and solo (and on a guitar instead of a lute, better yet), Jon Lord's keyboards will literally melt your face off, and bassist Glenn Hughes brings some incredible backing vocals and handles that great bridge part.

Not bad for a debut, huh?

So congratulations to Mr. Coverdale on an amazing career that brought us all some of the best rock music ever written. How about we all crank some of it today?

I know I will be.

Cheers!