Metal Legends Megadeth To Call It Quits With Farewell Tour, Final Album

Megadeth has begun their own Countdown To Extinction... or at least the end of their career.

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath played their farewell show just a couple of weeks before the former's death. Now, another legendary heavy metal band, Megadeth, has announced their plans to call it a career.

On Wednesday, the band's social media accounts shared a short teaser video featuring the intro to the band's song "Trust" that simply read, "The end is coming…"

That left fans wondering if the Dave Mustaine-led metal outfit would be releasing a new album that would be their last, or perhaps they'd hit the road for a farewell tour.

Well, on Thursday, it was revealed that the answer is both.

The announcement was made in a video featuring the band's long-time skeletal mascot, Vic Rattlehead.

"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional," Mustaine said in a statement on the band's website. "Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them."

Man, as a fan, I'm bummed, but you always like to see bands bow out by choice rather than stay at the party too long.

Mustaine started Megadeth in the early ‘80s after getting the boot from Metallica. The band went on to become one of thrash metal’s "Big 4," alongside Metallica, Slayer (who just came out of retirement), and Anthrax.

Since then, Megadeth has had a ton of lineup changes with Mustaine being the only constant member.

I saw them back in 2023 on their first tour with current guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, and they were phenomenal.

You've always got to respect performers who go out on their own terms, and that appears to be what Megadeth is doing.

I'm sure a lot of metalheads will be scooping up tickets to see this final tour. I know I'll try to because I need to hear "Holy Wars… The Punishment Due" in person one last time.