Trump Conducts Epic Fighter Jet Flyover To Honor Great Ally, Video Is Pure America: WATCH

The flyover paid tribute paid tribute to a fallen Polish pilot and the great friendship between the countries.

President Donald Trump pulled a very classy move to welcome Polish leader Karol Nawrocki to the White House.

The people of Poland suffered a tragedy in late August when a military pilot was killed in a tragic training accident.

The death of Major Maciej Krakowian was a tragic reminder that even when training at home, being in the military can be a dangerous job.

*WARNING: Some people might find the crash footage troubling.*

Trump welcomed Nawrocki to the White House Monday, and made sure it was a special moment honoring the amazing friendship between the countries and Krakowian's death.

Fighter jets roared through the air over the White House as Trump and Nawrocki soaked up the scene. You can check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I actually heard the jets come over the Hookstead Compound (location classified), and got rattled for a moment. They might be stealth to radar detection, but they're definitely not stealth at a low altitude to human ears. It was a reminder of the power of fighter jets.

More importantly, I can't pass up the opportunity to praise the great people of Poland. There are a few countries who have never hesitated to fight alongside the Americans. Great Britain, Canada, Australia are probably the three most easily recognizable examples of amazing allies when America calls for help. The Poles are every bit as good, and don't get a fraction of the credit they deserve. They rushed to help us in Afghanistan and Iraq. The country sent its elite GROM to fight alongside American Special Forces, and they went without hesitation.

Ask anyone who fought alongside them, and they'll tell you the Poles are among the toughest men on the planet. A lot of countries on the planet love to claim they're our allies, and then when the time comes to send troops, they don't do anything. The Poles don't need to be asked twice.

Furthermore, the Poles were the *ONLY* country that came to America's aid prior to Desert Storm to smuggle American spies out of Iraq. The British and French refused to help. Clandestine Polish operators then went in and saved the Americans.

The Polish spies also provided the United States with detailed maps of Iraq and critical infrastructure that proved critical for success when Desert Storm kicked off.

I'm guessing most of you are learning this for the first time. Again, Poland doesn't get a fraction of the respect it deserves when it comes to being easily one of America's greatest allies. There's no sitting on the sidelines for them. They take their defense seriously and take their commitment to America every bit as seriously.

When it comes to allies, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better friend to the American military than the Poles. That's why Trump performed this flyover. They've given more than we could have ever asked for. They died, bled and fought alongside their American counterparts, and deserve the respect they've earned. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.