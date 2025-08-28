Horrifying Fighter Jet Crash Caught On Video, Footage Is Terrifying: WATCH

An F-16 crashed after experiencing some kind of problem, and the videos are terrifying.

A horrifying incident unfolded in Poland on Thursday involving an F-16 fighter jet.

Reuters reported that a Polish F-16 crashed while training for an air show in Radom, Poland. Unfortunately, the pilot was unable to eject prior to the plane going down.

While it's not clear what happened, videos that have surfaced of the crash show the plane going into a dive, and then seemingly being unable to pull back up.

You can watch the crash footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

*WARNING: Some people might find the footage troubling.*

Details surrounding the incident remain incredibly limited, but there's no doubt it was an incredibly tragic and scary situation.

I will say this, and it might surprise some people who don't pay attention to foreign affairs. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better and more hard-working ally than the Poles.

They're tough, tough people. They also lead by example when it comes to being ready to fight as a NATO member. Unlike a lot of the lazy European countries not pulling their weight, Poland is incredibly dedicated to its defense and helping the United States of America.

When we pick up the phone and call for help, the Poles send their best. Google the Polish GROM if you want an example of dudes who get the job done.

Those dudes *PUT IN WORK* in Afghanistan and Iraq, and they did it right next to American soldiers, spilling blood, sweat and tears.

I have nothing but the highest respect for the Poles and the great Polish people. If the rest of our allies behaved like them, then the world would be much better off. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly sad and tragic time. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.