White House Journalist Natalie Winters Talks With OutKick 'I Won’t Be Lectured On What To Wear'

White House correspondent Natalie Winters hit the ground running last week. Shortly after getting to work, she found herself being called out for "inappropriate outfits."

It seemed like an insanely out of touch attack that came on the heels of a silly spelling mistake that those with far too many cats in their homes were all too happy to call her out for.

Winters fought back against the inappropriate outfits claim that greeted her first few days as a White House correspondent. That got the attention of the OutKick Culture Department.

We had to know what it was like from her perspective to have to deal with that right out of the gate. So, after our initial article on the media mob attacking her, we connected to see if we couldn’t get some answers from the 23-year-old.

We quickly learned during a DM exchange that this wasn’t her first time going toe-to-toe with the crazies. She's been here before, albeit not in defense of her looks or attire.

Winters ended up as a White House correspondent, she told OutKick, after getting her start as an investigative reporter covering Chinese Communist Party infiltration in the United States.

She would appear on a wide variety of conservative media shows to discuss her exclusive reporting. Steve Bannon’s War Room was always her favorite.

"Once I graduated from college, I accepted an offer to join as his full-time co-host and executive order. Most recently, I filled in as the host of the show while he was serving a four-month prison sentence on clearly partisan, political charges related to the January 6th committee. It’s the best thing on my resume."

Natalie Winters is on the way up and won’t be lectured by those on the way down

The show's audience is made up of grassroots activists, according to Winters, and the show wanted a spot in the briefing room. They knew she was tough enough to handle the job. She had filled in as host for those several months and that's when she first got a taste of the mob.

The attacks, she says, started then, and they haven’t stopped. When asked if she had ever been attacked for her looks and/or attire before, she responded, "Not to this degree. They’re usually too busy smearing our show as a hotbed of misinformation and conspiracy theories."

What are the motives for going after her looks? Winters said, "Now that they can’t censor, debank, or deplatform us with the assistance of the federal government, they have to find novel ways to discredit me, Steve, and our audience."

The bottom line is she's on the way up, and they're on the way down. Don’t worry, she's not going to be told how to do her job or how to dress for it.

"I won’t be lectured on what to wear by a mainstream media that glorifies transgenderism and obesity or covers up grooming gangs and pedophilia. I won’t bend the knee to cultural forces that want men to act like women or women to act like men," Winters said.

"I think fashion is an important medium to preserve femininity in a world that’s trying to get rid of gender roles and traditionalism. Sorry I’ll be wearing skirts and dresses like biological women should and not frumpy, ill-fitting pantsuits like most of DC."

She added, "Politics is a very masculine sphere, as it should be, so I like to preserve my femininity by dressing like a real, biological woman. Sue me."

We wrapped things up with what I think is a pretty obvious question, given that she's not afraid to go to battle with the mob when they attack. Will she be running for office one day?

"Haha. I’m not intimidated by people who are decades older than me and wasted years of their lives in journalism school only to end up in the same briefing room that I’m in. With considerably less viewership, impact, (and style sense) I might add," Winters said in response.

"I’m 23, so not old enough for Congress yet, but who knows. But, just a heads up, Daily Mail, I’ll be wearing a skirt when I announce so get ready."

She added, "That press briefing room is such a gaslighting experience because all the personalities inside take themselves so seriously. Except we all know that they’re not interested in sharing anything resembling the truth with the American people."

"They’re propagandists and cogs in an anti-Trump narrative wheel. It’s great to watch Karoline Leavitt put them in their place."

There you have it White House correspondent Natalie Winters isn’t going to back down, she's not going to take the attacks lying down, and she's absolutely not going to be told what to wear.