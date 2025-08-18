White House Has One Question For Zelensky Before He Meets Trump

Before talks with Trump, Zelensky is pressed on one unexpected detail.

Will Volodymyr Zelensky wear a suit to do business in the White House or is he going to continue with the charade with his black sweatshirt?

According to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, the White House has issued a formal inquiry with Ukrainian officials over what Zelensky will wear to the the meeting that could end the war with Russia.

Does Zelensky have the balls to show up at 1600 Pennsylvania after a February meeting that couldn't have gone worse for the Ukrainian leader.

"You’re all dressed up today," Trump said to Zelensky's face as he stood there wearing a black sweatshirt during their Feb. meeting.

Following Trump's lead, the press lit into Zelensky.

"You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit…Do you own a suit?" a reporter pressed.

While all eyes will be on Zelensky's clothing choices, there's also a new storyline to watch. Will Zelensky — listed as 5'7 — wear shoes to make him look taller next to Big Don?

ChatGPT calls them elevator insoles or heel lifts.

Internet political analysts believe that's what Volody was wearing Sunday during a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelensky wore a suit jacket while meeting with European leaders

Will this be the look Zelensky goes with during today's meeting? "Tomorrow he most likely will not appear in a polo," Ukrainian designer Elvira Gasanova told Fox News Digital. "… I think he will choose a black military suit or a military-style shirt with trousers — perhaps a jacket."

It's time to buckle up. There will be fireworks one way or another today out of D.C.