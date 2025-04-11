White House Pulls Epic Move Involving Trump's Assassination Attempt: WATCH

The White House has added an awesome addition to the decor, and it's tied to President Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

There have been two serious attempts on Trump's life, and the first came in Butler, PA on July 13th this past summer.

Thomas Matthew Crooks - who we still know almost nothing about - opened fire on Trump and a crowd of his supporters. Trump was hit in the ear, and three people in the crowd were also hit. Corey Comperatore, a Trump supporter, died.

Instead of cowering down and hiding, Trump rose to his feet with blood streaming down his face and shouted, "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

It was one of the most badass moments in the history of American politics.

White House hangs portrait of failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

Well, the White House is making sure guests visiting never forget Trump's epic reaction. The White House revealed Friday afternoon that a portrait of the President surviving the shooting is now hanging in America's most recognizable building.

Absolutely epic, and people were quick to weigh in.

No matter your politics, Trump taking a bullet to the ear, immediately getting down to save his own life and rising like a phoenix from the ashes to whip the crowd into a frenzy was nothing short of inspiring.

How many people would have that kind of reaction after being shot? My guess is not many. To make the situation even more incredible, the crowd never really panicked. They just sat tight and waited to see if Trump was okay.

