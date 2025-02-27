Which Chains Should Be The Next Dual Restaurants After IHOP/Applebee's?

The news this week that IHOP & Applebee's have opened a hybrid restaurant in Texas got me thinking about which chains should join forces next.

With sit down chain restaurants facing an uncertain future where Gen Z consumers would rather order via DoorDash and stay home, marketing departments are working overtime trying to figure out how to send a jolt through the industry.

The latest idea: Hybrids.

Dine Brands Global, the owner of IHOP and Applebee's believes its dual brand operation in Seguin, Texas is just what society needed.

"For decades, Applebee's and IHOP have been places where friends gather, families celebrate, and careers begin. Now, with our dual-branded restaurant, we are combining the strengths of both brands to create a unique and innovative dining experience that offers choice, variety, and value to guests," Dine Brands chief executive officer John Peyton said in a press release.

"Our international success with this concept has shown that our brand menus complement each other, providing something for everyone, from early mornings to late nights. We are excited to bring this new dining option to Seguin and look forward to expanding it to more communities across the country."

Dual-brand restaurants are like new age buffets where families no longer have to deal with the one kid who wants pancakes when dad wants a plate of ribs

Let's face it, the days of buffets are pretty much history. Even Golden Corral is dipping its toes into the fast-casual world by opening what's being called a Chipotle-like test kitchen in North Carolina where customers will walk through a line like they're at a Boston Market (RIP, I think most of them are gone) and then they'll pay at the end of the line like at Chipotle.

All of this brings us to the question many of you will be thinking about this weekend while hammering a plate of eggs at Waffle House.

Which chains should combine forces? Drive by a Waffle House at Happy Hour. It's empty. Drive by a Hooters at breakfast. It's empty.

What if you took Hooters and Waffle House, or Hooters and Cracker Barrel and created a dual-threat?

Imagine Waffle House with Hooters Girls slinging drinks on one half of the building. Imagine Hooters Girls serving you grits at a new age Cracker Barrel. Imagine the Hooters Girls sitting in the rocking chairs as you enter the gift shop.

Imagine Hooters Girls cheering for you as you enter Waffle House at 1 a.m.

Folks, it is time to let your minds go. IMAGINE. DREAM.

This is who we are as Americans. We innovate.

Tell us which chains should combine forces:

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

OutKick readers share the hybrids they hope to see next: