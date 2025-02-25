The First Applebee's/IHOP Hybrid Restaurant Opens & Proves America IS BACK

So you don’t think America can handle Applebee's and IHOP at the same time? At the same location? I bet you won't say that to our face.

Not only can we handle it, the first-ever Applebee's/IHOP hybrid restaurant has arrived. It's located in Seguin, Texas. A food and entertainment influencer in the Houston area paid the restaurant a visit and had this to report back.

Marissa Fiala says the location brings together fan-favorite dishes from both the Applebee's and IHOP menus. It wouldn’t be a proper hybrid restaurant without some exclusives too.

She encourages her followers and anyone else who visits to try the exclusive menu items like the Buffalo Chicken Omelette and the Ultimate Breakfast Burger.

The Applebee's/IHOP hybrid also offers specialty cocktails, takeout, and the ability to order items from either brand at anytime during their hours of operation, which at this location are from 5am to 1am CT.

It's one thing to hear about the spot from an influencer with more than 500k followers. But what do everyday Americans have to say about the spot?

Well, the Google reviews are flowing in and the overall score of 4.5 stars tells you all you need to know. America can handle its Applebee's and IHOP at the same place at the same time. Thank you very much.

America loves the Applebee's/IHOP hybrid restaurant

There are tons of five-star reviews leading the way. You're going to get the occasional review that falls short, but from what these five stars are saying, it's only because you can't please everyone.

One five-star reviewer wrote, "Amazing wait staff, while it is a tad bit slow with ordering, that is purely due to a new system and of course the new growth. Staff is very knowledgeable, and friendly. Food was served up to me within 20 minutes of ordering which is pretty good for the amount of people here. It's not overly loud, and the decorations look like a perfect fusion of both IHOP and Applebee's, which is what the goal is. This place also now offers a bar and cocktails. Restrooms are very clean as well."

Another added, "Dined with a friend on Saturday at noon. Wait was not long, service was great and the food was hot and delicious! We ordered the 2 for $32. We will be back!"

Yet another five-star review read, "Love this place, will become my go-to choice for Sunday dinner. Thanks to the friendly server and staff for making it a memorable time! Be back soon."

It's not all about the food either. That's a big part of it, but the ambiance scores very highly as well. Food plus ambiance equals return business. The Applebee's/IHOP hybrid restaurant is a hit. Who needs flying cars when we have this?

"Beautiful new location, 10/10 ambiance and service. I look forward to coming back to this Applebee’s location," a reviewer wrote.