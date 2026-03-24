When Will Orlando Bloom Catch A Break, He Has Reportedly Moved On From Katy Perry Split With 28-Year-Old Model

Orlando Bloom is reportedly back in the dating game with a younger model.

If you're keeping track at home, and why would you not be, Orlando Bloom is officially up to two baby mommas. He has kids with model Miranda Kerr and singer/professional lunatic Katy Perry.

He and Perry, who has since moved on with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, split last summer after nine years together. Everyone saw that eventual breakup coming (Joe called it back in 2021).

Some guys are cut out for a wife and kids and putting years together raising a family. Others are destined to be in relationship after relationship and rumor after rumor with models and pop stars.

Bloom is one of the ones drawing the short stick. He can't shake the models and pop stars no matter how hard he tries. At 49, it’s getting harder and harder for him to outrun them.

The latest news involving the actor is that, as Page Six puts it, he's "all in with Luisa Laemmel." Who is she? She's a 28-year-old model, excuse me, a 28-year-old Swiss model.

A Reported Switzerland Trip Fuels Romance Rumors For Bloom And Laemmel

Laemmel isn’t a pretend model either. She's worked with brands like L’Oreal, Vera Wang and Calvin Klein.

The Sun reported that Bloom and his much younger lady enjoyed a romantic getaway last week in Switzerland. They've been an item for a few months.

"Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months," a source told the outlets about the relationship.

The insider added, "They’ve become a proper little family unit and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip."

Don’t let Bloom hear those "family unit" words. He's had a hard enough time over the last few decades. He doesn’t need that kind of stress right now.

He has enough on his plate juggling the baby mommas and the 28-year-old Swiss model. He doesn’t need to be sucked into another situation where he's having another kid.

Maybe one day Orlando Bloom will catch a break, but with all this news of a 21-year age gap relationship with an attractive model, that day isn’t today.