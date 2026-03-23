When The Bus Is Rocking, Don't Pull Out Your Phone & Record Is Probably What These School Employees Would Say

Two school employees in Macomb County, Michigan, are in trouble after they were caught on video engaging in what appears to be sex on a school bus.

There were no kids on the bus at the time, and normally I'd be right there alongside them saying if the bus is rocking, don't pull out your phone and record it, but these two romantic souls were asking for trouble.

They parked the bus in a Walmart parking lot before getting down to business. You can't do that with parents out and about. The "stunned mom" who took the video told FOX 2 what she had witnessed and reported.

At first, Katie thought she was witnessing the two "scrubbing something off the seat," but she did the math, and it didn’t take her long to realize what she was actually watching. She had to have some hard evidence.

That's why she whipped out her phone and started recording the action. She told FOX 2, "I’m an adult, so I kind of put two and two together. I grabbed that just to have proof that what I’m seeing is what I’m seeing."

The Two Employees Involved Have Been Placed On Leave Pending An Investigation

Katie couldn't keep her exciting lunchtime run to herself. She had to report it to the Macomb Intermediate School District and that's exactly what she did. These sorts of things don't unfold every day at your local Walmart.

"What if my kids rode that bus?" she asked. "I wouldn’t be aware of what’s going on, on that bus."

The two employees in question have been placed on leave for their alleged X-rated activities on the school bus. They're now reportedly being investigated for potential "professional misconduct."

You're not going to get away with any sort of professional misconduct in a Walmart parking lot on Katie's watch. She's not falling for the old "make it look like we're cleaning the seat" trick.