True Romance: School Bus Driver Caught Hooking Up With Prostitute On His Bus, Personal Trainer Crush & Taboos

Welcome to another edition of True Romance. We're getting out of the gate on this fine Thursday ahead of a weekend of a winter storm with a reason to celebrate.

Wheel of Fortune legend Vanna White, 68, and real estate developer John Donaldson got married recently. It's her second marriage and her first to prove that love doesn’t have an age limit.

"Surprise! We got married!," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony."

What a breath of fresh air. Vanna didn’t know it at the time, but she was laying a strong foundation for this week's True Romance. I bet had she known, she would have given it a mention. Maybe on the one-year anniversary.

You know, people don’t stop needing love at any age. Vanna's 68, the school bus driver we're going to get to in a minute is in his 60s. Both are connecting with love in their own way. She's tied the knot, and he invited a prostitute onto his school bus.

I'm not here to judge. I'm here to document it. You love the way you choose and if you go on a podcast and start talking about it, I may tune in and so might your children's classmates. Way to make school lots of fun Kristin Cavallari.

Who doesn’t enjoy walking the halls at school and hearing other kids talk about your mom banging a man half her age? That's part of growing up.

One minute you're learning about history or boring math, the next someone says to you as you’re trying your best not to be tardy for your next class, "So, your mom is a cougar?"

School bus driver arrested for picking up a prostitute and having sex with her on the bus

Thank you again Vanna White for opening our hearts to love and passion later in life. Without it there's a good chance I'm not leading off with a story about a 62-year-old school bus driver trying to enjoy whatever time he has left.

The bus driver, Alvin Rohm, was arrested last week in Dover, Delaware on charges of prostitution, reports WBOC. According to the Dover Police Department, the charges stem from an incident that took place on January 6.

Rohm allegedly picked up a woman in his school bus, drove a short distance and parked, then engaged in sex with the prostitute before giving her money. The activity was all caught on the bus' camera.

He was only caught, however, because a school district employee was investigating an unrelated incident on a school bus and accidentally found the footage of the romantic bus driver and his friend.

The video was turned over to the police department. They then arrested Rohm on January 12 and charged him with patronizing a prostitute within 1,000 feet of school, resident, church or place and lewdness.

This Romeo was released on bond. The Dover Police Department noted that he is not a school district employee. He's employed by a contracted bus service.

Can't a guy take a break once in a while? It's not like there was a bus full of kids or anything. This was a moment of downtime and weakness that I think a lot of hopeless romantics out there can relate to.

There's even a solid message, inline with the one Vanna White so graciously delivered to us this week. Love and the need for connection doesn’t have an age limit. That's enough to have you take a moment for yourself to reflect.

I didn’t expect that when I sat down and started putting this together this week. But here we are misty-eyed and ready to take on whatever's next.

This Week In True Romance

A man's wife admitted that she has quite an intense crush on her personal trainer

Where do you go from here? This previously happily married couple have been together for 15 years and married for 10 of those years.

The 38-year-old man says during this time his wife, also 38, has always been into fitness. Then, about a year ago, she decided she wanted to get stronger.

Everyone knows that's not something you do alone. She tried it for a while, but she really needed some guidance and a possible extramarital affair.

So she started having sessions with one of the gym's personal trainers, the now-worried husband explained on Reddit.

"She was really enjoying it and about a month ago upped it from two sessions a week to three. There was been a notable change in her strength and I was happy for her as she seemed really proud of herself."

Happy wife, happy life. Am I right? She was only upping the sessions to get stronger is all. Nothing else was behind that decision or was there something else?

Of course, there was something else. She's into the personal trainer.

"I had noticed our sex life had pretty much come to a stop a couple of months ago and I spoke to her about it and she said she was sorry it was just the stress of starting a new job mixed with the cold weather and she just wasn’t in the mood," he said.

"I thought that was fair enough and I’d leave it and let her lead the pace when she was ready to again. Well this weekend she told me that she has developed a very intense crush on her PT and that while she knows crushes happen in relationships, this feels like it’s more."

She's going out of her way to get his attention both at the gym and on social media. She's wearing less when she works out, so the personal trainer will notice. And she even admitted that the pause in their sex life was due to guilt.

She felt guilty because she was fantasizing about her personal trainer the last few times they were in bed together. She's even become jealous of the other women he has training sessions with.

The trainer is just doing his job and hasn’t done anything to encourage this crush. The husband claims he doesn’t know what to do. He's hurt. His wife doesn’t want to change a thing and thinks the crush will eventually go away.

"Do I just sit back and wait for the crush to stop? Do I demand she changes gym and blocks this guy? We’ve all had crushes in relationships and eventually they go but I feel like this one won’t," he said.

"She’s being alone with him three times a week and follows him on all her social media accounts. I feel like distance is how you get over this but I don’t want to come across as controlling. What do you think?"

This is as straightforward as it gets, but that's not what he wants to hear. The solution is to have her switch gyms and stop contact with the trainer. But this guy doesn’t want that.

If he did, he would have already done it. What else is he going to talk about? This is giving his life some excitement and meaning. Why not drag it out? She shouldn’t get a new gym and a new personal trainer. Where's the fun in that?

Keep it going and who knows maybe the personal trainer will show some interest, and you could catch the two of them in bed together. Talk about an adrenaline rush.

What sexual taboos would you like to try with your partner if you weren’t judged?

We've been laser focused and serious this week and I thought we should end the week with some relaxing talk about taboos.

Who has some they'd like to try, but are afraid they'd be judged? It turns out that many people do. Some are simple and others require forgiveness and understanding.

Have you had these conversations before? I want to hear about them (anonymously, of course) if you have had these discussions.

Are you more into "keeping the socks on" side of taboo? Or do you dare stray into the dark, unknown, where you let your mind wander and land on sophisticated heels, lingerie and trench coats?

Here are a few from Reddit:

Idk if I’d call this taboo but going to his place wearing lingerie under a trench coat and I’d make sure to wear some sophisticated heels of course to match the outfit

Myself and hubby once had this conversation. He stopped asking when I kept saying "yes" to everything he suggested. Think he was scared to find out how far I'd go

Do you ever have that dream where you’re wearing Sungod robes on the top of a pyramid and thousands of women are throwing tiny little pickles at you

Doing it secretly in public places with the risk of getting caught.

I would like to keep my socks on

Consensual sex in the missionary position for the purposes of procreation.

My wife once woke up and said: "i just have a crazy dream, we had sex, and at the same time, i was talking with my cousin, she's also on the bed" Now i can't stop fantasying having a threesome with my wife and her cousin.

Feet stuff. Always had a mild foot fetish. Mentioned it to my ex-wife years ago and she was horrified. She told me it changed the way she viewed me and we were divorced shortly after. I honestly thought it was mild.

Her sister

I would like for her to slowly and sensually hand me back all of my money

Sex on the International Space Station

I put on my robe and my wizard hat

Belly button stuff. I just, really like the female navel but don't know how to bring that up

Split the bill

Simon says

Threesomes and orgies seem like fun

I just wanna win an argument without them trying to make me feel guilty

Hand holding. Finger. Locked

Switch from my right hand to my left.

her older sister, her cousins, and and if its possible her hot aunts.

Him and his dad. And that’s terrible yes, but the last time we saw this post I saw a bunch of men saying their wife and her mom so!

-------------

That will do it for this week. Another solid effort, if you ask me. A special thanks to Vanna White and that school bus driver. We'll do it again next Thursday.

That will do it for this week. Another solid effort, if you ask me. A special thanks to Vanna White and that school bus driver. We'll do it again next Thursday.